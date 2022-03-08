Timeless: Hrithik Roshan speaks Saba Azad’s look

Actor Hrithik Roshan opened up about his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s Audrey Hepburn looks on social media application Instagram.

She shared the picture of her Audrey Hepburn look taken from a photoshoot on the picture and video-sharing social media application.

“You may call me Miss Hepburn Azad!!!” she wrote. “Outtakes from a shoot with Femina India where I got to play the inimitable Ms Hepburn for a day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

In the picture, she is seen in a black checkered top that was attached to a plain black skirt and black belt with a retro hairstyle.

Hrithik Roshan commented the look was termed her looks timeless.

In an Instagram video, she came up with a long note in the caption box.

“A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head – here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most – maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you – excuse my throat I shoulda warmed up before recording,” the crux of the note read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

After being seen with Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan is in the limelight for his Public Display of Affection on social media platforms.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood celebrities made headlines when the pictures of them leaving a restaurant in Mumbai together holding hands.

Their relationship became gossip for news agencies and social media outlets.

Comments