Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar recreate ‘Senorita’ 11 years later!

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar recreated the iconic ‘Senorita’ from 2011 ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, at the latter’s wedding on Saturday.

Bollywood actor-singer Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Indian-Australian model, Shibani Dandekar over the past weekend in a private ceremony, after dating for almost four years. A number of Indian celebrities attended the event to give their good wishes to the newlyweds.

Apart from the various performances from ‘team bride’ and the groom, one of the performances, that set the internet ablaze saw Farhan Akhtar and his ‘Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara’ co-star, Hrithik Roshan, shaking a leg to the Bollywood beat.

Although Abhay Deol was missing from the scene, the other two from the ZNMD trio set the stage on fire at the Khandala wedding, as they groove to the Spanish number ‘Senorita’ from the movie on the event.

In the viral video on social media, the dapper groom proved to be a surprise package, and seems to remember most of the steps, it is Bollywood’s A-lister Hrithik, who struggled to recall the choreography but managed to put up a startling show anyhow.

These hunks matching the steps on the decade-old number prove that the two haven’t aged a bit since the movie was released in 2011.

Apart from the duo, the road journey drama stars Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles, and was helmed by ace director and Farhan’s sister, Zoya Akhtar.

