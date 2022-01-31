Hrithik Roshan next to join Salman, Shahrukh for Spy Universe?

Hrithik Roshan is said to be the next star in Yash Raj Film’s ‘Spy Universe’ having Bollywood’s superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

As per the reports from an Indian tabloid, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest to share the space with the dynamic Khan duo, however, this will not come too soon. It has been mentioned that Hrithik will join after his ‘War 2’ will be out, an announcement for which is on the cards by the end of this year.

A source close to the outlet revealed that Roshan’s character Kabir was not to cross paths with Tiger or Pathan as per the initial plan, “For all those who know what’s in the script of Pathan and Tiger 3 can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir was never supposed to be meet Pathan or Tiger in any of these films”.

“Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan will meet each other as Tiger, Pathan and Kabir will be only post WAR 2”, the source added.

“Aditya Chopra realizes that the on-screen meeting of these three super spies will be like the Avengers Endgame moment for audiences where all the heroes assemble. He is only going to let audiences crave for this moment till it happens”, the statement further disclosed, “Right now, it’s all a process of building up and it will be a blockbuster meeting of the three giants of the country and the plans are in motion for the same. We have to wait patiently and enjoy these projects to see how the build-up to that moment happens”.

It is pertinent to mention that both Salman and Shah Rukh will be having cameos in upcoming respective films, ‘Tiger On Run’ and ‘Pathan’ that are currently in the filming phase, and are anticipated to release by the end of this year or early 2023.

It will be thrilling to see another spy’s plot being amalgamated in the upcoming two films. Moreover, the ensemble cast of this ‘Spy Universe’ also includes leading Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, along with John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi among others.

