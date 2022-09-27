Hrithik Roshan opens up on working in ‘Brahmastra’ sequel

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has hinted that he may be playing the leading role in Brahmastra’s sequel.

The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai star was asked about working in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Ramayana. He replied “nothing is happening” regarding the projects.

“What is happening? Nothing is happening,” he said. “Next ‘Fighter’ will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.”

Earlier, reports of Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh are being considered to the Dev in the sequel.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham star’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha is all set to release on Friday. He will be sharing the screen with prolific star Saif Ali Khan.

Vikram Vedha tells the story of police officer Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) tracking down a tough and brutal gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

Apart from Saif Ali Khan and and Hritithik Roshan, the cast includes Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi, Rofique Khan, Satyadeep Misra, Rihead Ronni Jr., Yogita Bihani, Rati Shankar Tripathi and others.

Gayatri and Pushkar have directed and written the screenplay. It is pertinent to mention that they were the brains behind the Tamil version of the film too.

Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth are the producers while Vivek b Agrawal and Chakravarthy Ramachandra are the executive producers.

