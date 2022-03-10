Hrithik Roshan Quit Smoking Using This Wonderful Method

Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan quit smoking after getting inspired by a book, advised his fellow actors to do the same.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who used to be a regular smoker like many industry celebs once spoke about his various failed attempts, but managed to do so after coming across a book by Allen Carr.

“I wanted to give up smoking. I tried quitting five times before and failed. I tried nicotine patches and other methods, but nothing worked. I wanted to kick the habit so I began researching how to,” said the celeb.

The actor was said to do his extensive research before finally being introduced to the book. A book called ‘The Easy Way to Quit Smoking by Allen Carr’, proved to be the turning point for the ‘Krrish’ star, “the day I finished the book was the day I smoked my last ciggie.”

“The best thing about the book is that it doesn’t tell you to give up smoking. In fact, it encourages you to light up while reading and tells you to enjoy it, he added. “It does not talk poorly about smoking, or lungs and cancer, which is the best part. But by the time you are nearing the end, you don’t want to smoke any more.”

Furthermore, Roshan got over 40 copies of the title to distribute among his industry friends to help them get rid of the practice.

“When I told Salman about the book he pointed to his head and said, ‘It has to come from here.’ I agree. No one can force or influence you. It has to be your decision. Like it was for me,” he concluded.

On the work front, Roshan was last seen in the 2019 action thriller ‘War’, while he is set to return to the screen with ‘Vikram Vedha’ in September this year, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

Moreover, he will be making extended cameos in upcoming movies of YRF Spy Universe, Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’.

