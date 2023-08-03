Hrithik Roshan drops selfie with ‘winter girl’ Saba Azad

The new selfie of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan with his lady love Saba Azad from the Argentinian vacation is going viral on social media.

The rumoured couple is currently enjoying a holiday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Roshan dropped a stunning selfie with his ‘winter girl’ on social media.

Azad wore a black overcoat, flaunting her natural long curls, while the Bollywood hunk sported glasses and a cap in the close-up shot. Sharing his first picture from the trip on Instagram, Roshan captioned, “Winter girl,” along with a snowflake emoji and hashtags, ‘Buenos Aires’, ‘stay curious’ and ‘adventure on’.

The now-viral picture was liked by at least 1.4 million users on Gram and got thousands of comments from his followers.

It is pertinent to mention that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are said to be in a relationship for quite some time now. Although there has been no official statement from the Bollywood celebrity or his girlfriend, they often make it to pap’s cameras during dinner dates, family gatherings, and even Bollywood parties.

Earlier there were reports of them getting married in November this year, however, those were refuted by his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan saying, “I’ve not heard anything about this so far.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Roshan is currently working on the YRF spy universe title ‘Fighter’. His last on-screen outing was in ‘Vikram Vedha’.

