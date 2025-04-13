Hrithik Roshan’s US tour embroiled in controversy

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s US tour landed in controversy after several fans claimed of mismanagement and poor planning by the organisers.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Hrithik was accompanied by his girlfriend, Saba Azad, at the event where he interacted with fans and also met his ‘Krrish’ co-star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas.

However, controversy erupted when a section of fans claimed that they were denied photographs with the Bollywood star, while others called it a ‘poorly planned’ event.

A fan took to Reddit to express their regret about paying $1,500 (INR1.2 lakh) for the event, saying the show “felt more like a scam than a celebration.”

The claim was echoed by several others who claimed that Hrithik Roshan refused to take photos with a “rude, snobbish tone and condescending manner”.

A fan described the experience as “a harsh reminder that cinematic heroes often fall short of their larger-than-life image.”

Read more: Hrithik Roshan set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’

While the ‘Krrish’ actor has not responded to the debate, the organisers of the event have dismissed the claims as baseless.

“These claims are baseless and done with a malicious intent under the disguise of anonymous accounts. We have real people’s testimonies all across social media to back our claims. Hrithik has fulfilled all his obligations across the 5 cities we have visited so far,” the organisers said in a statement.

They claimed that around 200 pictures and meet and greets with Hrithik Roshan were held on the Bollywood actor’s US tour.