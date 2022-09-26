‘Womenza’, a Facebook group that trains women to become e-commerce experts

Womenza Pakistan is a Facebook group that helps and encourage women from all around the country to run their own business and make them financially independent.

Womenza Pakistan is a brainchild of Aiman S. Khan who spent ten years in the field of marketing. She came up with the idea back in 2017, but during COVID-19 pandemic when nearly every business in the World was badly affected and many employees lost their jobs, this group helped women to run their businesses online.

“The idea came when I realized that many women running their businesses don’t know how to market their product or services online”, she said.

To avoid online scams, Aiman and her team conduct live sessions where they teach business strategies to the group members.

Upon asking how her relatives and friends react when they know that you run a Facebook group, she said, “When people ask me what I do I tell them that I run a Facebook community, they think I do it because it’s my hobby, but they don’t know that it’s a full-time job with a cause”.

With more than 40 thousand female members in her group, Aiman’s goal is to empower the women of Pakistan and bring positive change to society.

