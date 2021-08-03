Huawei releases HarmonyOS 2.0 with its first children’s learning program

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei has released its first smart display for children’s learning program Kids Learning Smart Screen (KLSS) in a newly out range HarmonyOS 2.0.

Equipped with an IPS display and sized 10.4 inches diagonally, the gadget’s panel occupies 82 per cent of the front surface area. It has several speakers and microphones for the high-quality communication.

The newly-launched smart screen has a 8-megapixel front camera while its rear camera fields a 13-megapixel sensor.

Wireless adapters for the Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity are also provided.

HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system is in use as a software platform and with this release, the children will have access to a variety of learning materials and services.

You can organize homework for your children or for yourself for that matter during the lockdown period amid the global pandemic. The smart display costs around $ 465.

Versions with a flash drive with a capacity of 64 and 128 GB will go on sale. The amount of RAM in both cases is 4 GB. The device has a 10,995 mAh battery with support for 22.5 W fast charging.

Late last month, the new update to the beta version of HarmonyOS became available to owners of 14 Huawei and Honor-branded devices.

The HarmonyOS update is currently available for the following models:

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei-P20 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei nova 5i

Huawei-Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei nova 4

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

Huawei-nova 4e

Honor X10

Honor 30S

Honor-x10 max

Honor 30 Youth Edition

Honor play 4

The company said the number of models will increase to a hundred into the latter half of the year. More than 300 million devices will be running HarmonyOS, including smartphones, tablets and other products, before the year ends.