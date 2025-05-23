Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design: A Game-Changer in foldable laptops

Huawei has recently launched its first foldable MateBook Fold Ultimate Design, marking a breakthrough in laptop technology, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design combines elegance with groundbreaking innovation, presenting users with a foldable screen that helps the device transform into multi-function modes.

The Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design has an 18-inch OLED display that folds into a compact 13-inch laptop. Upon opening completely, the device works as a large tablet, ideal for multitasking and productivity.

When placed at an angle, it transforms into a traditional laptop, making it versatile for different usage scenarios.

Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design Specifications:

Operating System: HarmonyOS 5

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB SSD

Display: dual-layer OLED LTPO screen

Multimedia: Six speakers and four microphones

Additionally, it also transforms into a compact laptop, presenting a traditional typing experience.

Huawei has combined an ultra-thin wireless keyboard, letting users switch between virtual and physical typing experiences.

The latest innovation marks a revolutionary step in the development of foldable technology, setting new standards for slim, foldable full-screen laptops.

Read More: Dell unveils new AI servers to boost enterprise adoption

Earlier, Dell Technologies on Monday unveiled new servers powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra chips, aiming to capitalise on the booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The servers, available in both air-cooled and liquid-cooled variations, support up to 192 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra chips but can be customised to include as many as 256 chips.

These servers can train AI models up to four times faster than previous models, Dell said.

The pricing of these products will be “competitive,” Arthur Lewis, President of Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, told Reuters, adding that “there’s a lot of interest in what’s next.”

Dell and Super Micro Computer have benefited from the growing demand for servers designed to handle the computer-heavy AI tasks, but the high cost of producing the systems and tough competition have pressured their margins.