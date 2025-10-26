Huawei's HarmonyOS 6 to launch unique iOS file transfer feature

Huawei is set to launch an iOS file transfer feature, a unique capability for the HarmonyOS 6 operating system, which will be available by the end of this year. HarmonyOS 6 introduces a seamless mutual transfer experience with Apple iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices.

This is achieved through a dedicated app, available on the App Store, which mirrors Huawei’s native device connection service interface. Users can utilize this app to manage available and connected devices.

Huawei has been offering file sharing across devices since the release of the HarmonyOS operating system. It allows users to share files across multiple devices, such as mobile, tablet, TV, and other platforms. However, connecting two different operating systems requires a new procedure.

According to the latest details, this cross-operating systems file transfer feature is expected to be released in December 2025. It will support file sharing for types such as photos, videos, files, and other extensions. Additional updates on this feature reveal that it is compatible with Huawei smartphones, tablets, and PCs running HarmonyOS 6 or newer. For Apple users, the feature requires devices on iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS 10.15 or above.

Currently, Huawei is testing the HarmonyOS 6 beta on smartphones, which features a smooth user experience, interactive themes, and improved performance over previous versions. The new HarmonyOS 6 to iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS file transfer feature is likely to roll out with the regular update.