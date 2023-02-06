Hub bus tragedy: Govt to constitute investigation committee

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau has decided to constitute an investigation committee to probe into Hub bus tragedy that claimed over 40 lives including women and children, ARY News reported on Monday.

After the Hub bus tragedy, the Balochistan government decided to constitute an investigation committee to ascertain the facts. Ziaullah Langau said that the responsible will be brought to justice after a thorough probe.

He said that the purpose of forming the probe committee is ascertaining the motives behind of horrific accident. Langau added that the authorities will not tolerate any negligence in the probe.

The home minister said that they cannot see their citizens burning alive in the bus accidents every day.

Ziaullah Langau assured the aggrieved families of the deceased passengers of justice.

On January 29, the ill-fated passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Quetta when it allegedly lost its control due to overspeeding and fell into a gorge and caught fire. At least 40 passengers lost their lives in the horrific accident.

All the burnt bodies of Lasbela passenger bus tragedy had been identified after DNA tests. The bodies were handed over to the heirs from the Edhi morgue.

A case had been registered against the owners and the driver of the bus in the Lasbela tragedy on the complaint of SHO. The FIR had been registered under sections of attempt to kill, negligence, and irresponsible driving.

The FIR further stated that the owners of the passenger coach allowed the vehicle to leave for Karachi from Quetta despite technical faults.

