Hub Canal: Mayor rejects faulty construction claims a ‘propaganda’

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has rejected the claims of faulty construction of the new Hub Canal as a ‘propaganda’.

He called various videos viral on the social media platforms, a propaganda adding that “We wouldn’t inaugurate the canal, which is scheduled on August 13, if the propaganda had been correct”.

“Additional water being supplied to Karachi after 22 years, with efforts of the People’s Party,” Mayor Karachi said. “We have completed the new Hub Canal project within record time of 10 months,” he said.

He said, “Two issues came before us during the canal project, which were addressed”.

The multi-billion-rupee project would improve Karachi’s water supply by rehabilitating the existing infrastructure and constructing a new 100 million gallons per day (MGD) canal from Hub Dam.

Mayor said that the Governor Sindh had promised to provide 100 billion rupees and has said that Rs 40 billion amount has been received. “I request him to transfer the fund amount into the KMC’s account”, Mayor said.