Hub Canal water pipeline repair work completed: officials

KARACHI: The water officials Tuesday said that the repair work of the broken 33-inch diameter pipeline from Hub Canal, supplying water to Karachi, has been completed.

The water corporation and the Baldia Town administration have completed the line repair work with joint efforts.

“The water was released with low pressure in the line to check it,” water corporation said.

The water supply 33-inch pipeline to Baldia and Orangi towns will resume after few days, officials said.

ARY News had yesterday reported the pipeline breach by the water mafia.

The water corporation staff had started repair work of the pipeline after the news reported on the news channel.

The 33-inch water pipeline from Hub Canal used to break to collect the water into a pond and then the water mafia was supplying water by tankers commercially.