Hub Dam fills to capacity with rainfall in catchment area

KARACHI: The monsoon rains in Sindh and Balochistan have filled the Hub Dam reservoir, citing officials, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Following the heavy rains, the water level at Hub Dam has filled the reservoir to its capacity of 339 feet.

The rainfall in the catchment area of the dam including Kirthar range and hilly areas of Balochistan feed the water to the reservoir.

The water reservoir has 6,46,000-acre feet water, which could feed the parts of Karachi and Baluchistan’s Hub, Lasbella for three years.

Hub Dam supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas of Baluchistan.

The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in Karachi’s District West, which receives water supply from Hub reservoir. Karachi gets 100-million-gallon water daily from the dam.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Baluchistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source of water supply to Karachi.