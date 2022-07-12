Hub Dam water level rises to 338 feet due to torrential rains

KARACHI: The ongoing spell of torrential rains in Karachi and Balochistan has increased the water level in Hub Dam to 338 feet, ARY News reported on Tuesday.



A spokesperson of Karachi Water Board has said that the water level in Hub Dam has risen to 338 feet presently.

The spillway of the reservoir will be opened after the water level in the reservoir reaches 339 feet, he added.

The increase in water level of the reservoir will improve the water supply in Orangi, Baldia and other adjacent areas in Karachi’s District West, which receives water supply from Hub reservoir.

Karachi gets 100 million gallon of water daily from Hub Dam. Owing to the low water supply from the dam, many areas in the West and Central districts of Karachi face acute water shortage.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source of water supply to Karachi.

