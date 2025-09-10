Hub Dam water level surges after rainfall in catchment area

HUB: The water level of Hub Dam has surged to 335 feet after monsoon rains in the catchment area of the reservoir in Sindh and Baluchistan.

Following the heavy rains, the water level at Hub reservoir has reached to 335 feet, four feet below the maximum capacity of 339 feet.

The rainfall in the catchment area of the dam including Kirthar range and hilly areas of Baluchistan feed the water to the reservoir.

The water reservoir has 6,46,000-acre feet capacity, which could feed the parts of Karachi and Baluchistan’s Hub and Lasbella for three years.

Hub Dam supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas of Baluchistan.

The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in Karachi’s District West, which receives water from Hub reservoir.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Baluchistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam located 56 km distance from Karachi is spread over 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.