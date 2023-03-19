Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered during Chaman IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces recovered the huge cache of arms and ammunition during the Chaman intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Sunday, ARY News quoted ISPR.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that an IBO was carried out in general area Rehman Kahul, Chaman to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists linked with recent terrorist incidents including planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chaman and surrounding areas.

“As a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were employed to check it.

Extensive search and sanitization was carried out in the area, and resultantly, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) has been recovered.

The statement read, “Pakistan Army, in step with nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”

Yesterday, security forces gunned down three terrorists in a gun battle during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted after tracking their hideout in the general area South of Awaran, Balochistan.

According to the military’s media wing, an Intelligence Based Operation was initiated from March 15th onwards to intercept a terrorist group operating in the general area South of Awaran.

The terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices incidents along Turbat Awaran Road and surrounding areas.

The ISPR noted that the forces based on credible information had laid multiple ambushes along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for last three days.

Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout, and on being blocked, opened fire on the security forces.

“During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered,” the military’s media wing added.

