Huge coal deposits discovered from Thar Coal Block-I site

THARPARKAR: The huge deposits of coal were discovered at the Thar Coal Block-1 site after the completion of an excavation project jointly run by the Pakistani administration and Chinese firm, ARY News reported on Monday.

The efforts of coal miners have borne fruit in Sindh province as a huge coal reserve was discovered below 145 metres during the excavation project of the Thar Coal Block-1 site completed on Monday morning.

Experts said that the coal reserves discovered from Thar Coal Block-I are equivalent to 3 billion to 5 billion barrels of crude oil.

The administration said in a statement that the annual production is estimated at 7.8 million tonnes in the first phase. The Thar Coal Block-I was rated under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the nation over the discovery of coal reserves in Tharparkar and said that it is the second biggest success of the provincial government. Thar Coal field block one has coal deposits up to 3 billion tonnes that are equivalent to 5 billion barrels of crude oil.

She also congratulated the Chinese firm over the discovery of coal reserves.

Comments