WATCH: Huge fish pulls fisherman into lake

In a turnaround of what would have happened usually, a fisherman was pulled into a lake by a huge fish as he waited for a catch.

The incident took place in Somogy County in Hungary and a video of the incident on YouTube shows a man fishing at Lake Harsasberki and waiting with his fishing rod when a fish pulls at it.

Szabo jumps and tries to pull it up to the banks but ends up falling into the lake himself. It looks like it tugged at the bait and was strong enough to pull down a fully grown human being.

The video of the incident was released by Szabo and it ended up going viral on social media. He said that it took him almost an hour to find his rod in the lake.

He said, “The line got stuck, so the huge fish pulled me into the water. Later managed to catch, it was 66kg.”

People were quite amused after watching the video. One user wrote, ‘Fish: ‘Hey buddy, wanna go for a ride.’

Another commented, ‘I assume it was a giant Wells Catfish.’