Huge load of frozen potatoes causes highway closure for four hours

A vehicular crash resulted in a huge load of frozen potato being dumped onto the road in Albertville city of Minnesota state of the US, causing the closure of the highway for four hours.

Several motorists had faced trouble after the closure of Albertville’s Interstate 94 on Thursday morning due to frozen potato dumped onto the road after a road crash incident, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The media reports said that although the potatoes were fresh, they started freezing due to the low temperatures (around -13°C) in the area.

Vehicles on the road had to be stopped as the potatoes didn’t roll onto the sides. Instead, they were sticking to the road after being frozen. Reports said MnDOT needed specialist equipment to remove the potatoes from the highway.

They’re still cleaning up the potatoes frozen to I-94 in Albertville after a crash and a truck lost its load, but MNDOT tells us everything’s gonna be Ore-Ida soon. pic.twitter.com/nOC6NYheo4 — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) January 20, 2022

The reports said that no one got injured in the truck crash and all lanes of the highway were reopened after the cleanup.

