Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds become co-owners of Australia SailGP team

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds became co-owners of Australia’s three-time champion SailGP team on Friday, saying they were ‘incredibly excited’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The actors, who are close friends, join Olympic gold medallist and driver Tom Slingsby at the helm of a team which was rebranded the ‘Flying Roos’.

“We’re incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure,” the Australian Hugh Jackman and Canadian-American Ryan Reynolds said in a statement.

“Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country, as well as being an avid fan of sailing.

“He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia.”

Jackman and Reynolds starred together last year in the blockbuster movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.

Reynolds also owns the Welsh football club Wrexham along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

SailGP stages regattas close to shore with identical high-performance, foiling, multi-hull boats that can reach speeds of 100 kilometres per hour (62 mph).

It was launched in 2019 by American billionaire Larry Ellison and champion New Zealand yachtsman Russell Coutts.

Australia, skippered by Slingsby, have won three of the four editions so far.

“This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport, having global icons Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds come on board as co-owners of our team,” said Slingsby.

“They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling and a sharp sense of humour that fits perfectly with our team.”

The new-look team will make its debut this weekend in New York, the sixth leg of the season.

Also Read: Hugh Jackman urged to cut ties with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds