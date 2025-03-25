Hugh Jackman shares first look at ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ movie

Hugh Jackman has shared the first behind-the-scenes glimpse of his upcoming film The Death of Robin Hood, offering fans an exciting look at the actor in character.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, the film takes a new approach to the classic Robin Hood story, focusing on the iconic outlaw as he wrestles with his violent past.

Hugh Jackman stars as the famous thief, with a supporting cast that includes Jodie Comer, Noah Jupe, Bill Skarsgård, Tabitha Smith, and Murray Bartlett from The White Lotus.

The first look was posted on social media, where Hugh Jackman shared a time-lapse video showing the process of him transforming into Robin Hood.

In the video, fans get to see the intricate makeup and hairstyling that goes into his portrayal of the legendary figure. Along with the video, Hugh Jackman posted stunning images of the Irish countryside, expressing his gratitude towards Ireland for its breathtaking landscapes.

He captioned one image, “Thank you Ireland!!! Your beauty knows no bounds.” This reveals that the film will feature the beautiful Irish setting, a significant shift from the traditional forest backdrop often associated with Robin Hood tales.

While the post doesn’t offer much about the plot of The Death of Robin Hood, it does highlight the importance of the Irish setting.

Traditionally, Robin Hood stories are set in English forests, but this new version embraces the lush green landscapes of Ireland, which could give the film a visually stunning and fresh twist.

Hugh Jackman’s mention of the “wonderful experience” he had with the cast and crew hints that filming is well underway.

As filming progresses, more details are likely to emerge, but for now, Hugh Jackman’s behind-the-scenes post has got fans eager for more from The Death of Robin Hood.