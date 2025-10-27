Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster makes relationship red-carpet official at his new film premiere

Hugh Jackman and his girlfriend Sutton Foster have made relationship red-carpet official with their stunning new appearance.

Over the weekend, the couple stepped out in style to grace the premiere of his new film Song Sung Blue during AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

For the starry event, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday evening, the Wolverine star looked dapper in a black suit and tie over a white shirt.

Meanwhile, Sutton exuded her timeless glamour in a low-cut black satin dress, which she elevated with matching clutch and drop silver earrings.

The lovebirds, who have been dating now for nearly nine months, looked happier than ever as they wrapped their arms around each other while posing towards the camera for photographers.

Few days earlier, the couple attended Richard Marx’s After Hours Confession event in New York City, and later spotted enjoying a night out at the Fetch Pet Gala.

Jackman’s new step in his relationship with girlfriend Foster comes months after his high-profile divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness.

Deborra-Lee Furness filed for divorce from her Jackman in May, nearly two years after announcing their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Hugh Jackman publicly confirmed his relationship with Sutton Foster when they spotted enjoying dinner date in Los Angeles in January 2025.