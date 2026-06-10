Hugh Jackman to play Long John Silver in Ridley Scott’s Treasure Island

A legendary director and a fan-favorite actor are setting sail together. Ridley Scott will direct a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, with Hugh Jackman attached to star as iconic pirate Long John Silver.

What We Know About Ridley Scott’s _Treasure Island_

The Team: Scott, known for Gladiator, Alien, and Blade Runner, will direct and produce via his Scott Free banner alongside Michael Pruss. The script comes from Jack Thorne, Emmy-winning writer of Adolescence, who will also executive produce.

Jackman as Silver: Hugh Jackman takes on the role of the charismatic, one-legged pirate Long John Silver. This marks his second pirate role after playing Blackbeard in 2015’s Pan. Jackman’s next film, The Death of Robin Hood, releases June 19, 2026.

A “Brand-New Take”: The project is described as a fresh interpretation of Stevenson’s 1883 novel. The story follows young Jim Hawkins, who discovers a map to Captain Flint’s buried treasure and embarks on a perilous sea voyage, only to clash with the cunning Silver in a deadly battle of wits.

No Studio Yet — Disney Passed

The Treasure Island package is currently being shopped to major studios. 20th Century Studios/Disney got first look but passed, choosing to prioritize its Pirates of the Caribbean franchise instead of developing competing pirate films. Other studios are expected to bid.

Why This Adaptation Matters

Published in 1883, Treasure Island defined pirate tropes still used today — treasure maps marked with an “X,” tropical islands, and parrots on shoulders all originated here. The novel has been adapted dozens of times, including Disney’s 1950 live-action film, the 1996 Muppet Treasure Island, and Disney’s 2002 sci-fi version Treasure Planet. The last major English-language live-action film was in 1999.

This will be the first collaboration between Scott and Jackman. Scott most recently directed Gladiator II and Napoleon, and his next film The Dog Stars just dropped its first trailer.

What’s Next for _Treasure Island_

Release Date: Not set. The project doesn’t have a studio or production start date yet.

Tone: Scott’s involvement suggests a large-scale, spectacle-driven take, blending Gladiator-style action with Stevenson’s coming-of-age adventure.

Legacy: If greenlit, this would be one of the highest-profile Treasure Island adaptations in decades, introducing the 143-year-old classic to a new generation.