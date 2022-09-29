‘Hulchul’ director opens up on possible sequel

Bollywood director Priyadarshan said he is planning to make a sequel of the 2004 romantic comedy film Hulchul.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Priyadarshan made the remarks in an interview with an Indian news agency. He said he is planning to come up with a second instalment but did not confirm it.

“Yes yes, there is a plan but not yet confirmed,” he said. “We have just decided that we will make it, but nothing else has been decided as yet. I am making a South film now.”

Related – ‘Drishyam 2’ teaser excites Vijay Salgaonkar’s fans

The original flick told the story of Jai (Akshaye Khanna) and Anjali (Kareena Kapoor Khan) from feuding families who pretend to be in love with each to take revenge on behalf of their feuding families. The situation changes when their fake romance turns real.

Hulchul – written by Jay Master, K.P. Saxena, Siddique and Neeraj Vora – had a stellar cast with Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan playing leading roles.

The supporting cast includes Amrish Puri, Lakshmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, Arshad Warsi, Farha Naaz, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Govardhan Asrani and others.

Ganesh Jain, Ratan Jain and Manohar P. Kanungo are the producers.

Comments