Hulk Hogan’s $11M Real Estate Empire Revealed

August 25, 2025 – The late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, left behind an impressive real estate portfolio valued at over $11 million, according to exclusive records obtained by Us Weekly. The WWE Hall of Famer, who passed away on July 24, 2025, at age 71, built a legacy not only in the ring but also through savvy property investments in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Hogan’s real estate holdings centered around a luxurious compound in Clearwater Beach, comprising two adjacent properties. In 2012, he purchased a stunning 5,400-square-foot mansion for $3.3 million. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home, featuring an elevator, resort-style pool, and breathtaking Gulf views, is now estimated to be worth $8.9 million. In 2016, following a high-profile $135 million legal victory against Gawker over a sex tape dispute (later settled for $31 million), Hogan expanded his compound by acquiring a neighboring 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,062-square-foot home for $1.6 million, currently valued at $2.5 million. Together, these properties formed a private beachfront oasis in the exclusive Carlouel neighborhood.

In 2017, Hogan transferred the deeds of both properties to J&T Enterprise Holding LLC, which also manages his various Florida-based businesses, reflecting his strategic approach to wealth management.

Hogan’s financial success extended far beyond his wrestling career, where he earned tens of millions as a WWE superstar and brand spokesperson. His entrepreneurial ventures included launching Real American Beer in 2024 and operating a successful Florida bar. At the time of his death, he was planning a $7 million bar near Madison Square Garden, as reported by Page Six. His net worth was estimated at $25 million, with real estate forming a significant portion of his wealth.

Before his Clearwater compound, Hogan owned a 17,000-square-foot Belleair mansion, purchased in 1992 for $2 million and featured on the reality show Hogan Knows Best (2005–2007). Initially listed for $25 million in 2006, it sold for $6.2 million in 2012 after his divorce from first wife Linda Hogan, who received 70% of their liquid assets, 40% of company ownership, a $3 million payout, and a fleet of luxury cars as part of the settlement.

Hogan’s final years were marked by health challenges, including over 30 surgeries for injuries sustained during his wrestling career. In May 2025, he underwent neck surgery, and complications reportedly followed. On July 24, 2025, Hogan suffered a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater compound and was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital. A source revealed to Us Weekly that Hogan was “in and out of the hospital” in his later years, with his body bearing the toll of wrestling’s physical demands: “Although wrestling can be fake, the physicality was very real. He was always in some sort of pain.”

Hogan’s third wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in 2023, spoke of her grief: “To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My heart.” She denied rumors of a coma, emphasizing her belief in his strength. Hogan is survived by Daily and his two children, Brooke and Nick, from his first marriage to Linda Hogan (1983–2009). His second marriage to Jennifer McDaniel (2010–2021) ended with her receiving a Palm Isle home and a car.

The details of Hogan’s will remain undisclosed, but his estate—potentially worth $25 million, including his $11 million real estate portfolio—may be divided among Sky Daily, Brooke, and Nick. Florida’s spousal elective share statute ensures Daily receives at least 30% of the estate, which could spark family disputes given the complex dynamics with his children.

Hulk Hogan’s legacy as a wrestling icon and shrewd investor endures through his Clearwater Beach compound and business ventures. As fans mourn his passing, his real estate empire stands as a testament to a life lived larger than life.