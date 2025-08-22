web analytics
Hulk Hogan may have died due to medical malpractice: Report

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Weeks since Hulk Hogan, 71, passed away on July 24, police continue to investigate the death of the wrestling legend as a new report claims medical malpractice.

As per the report, an occupational therapist, who was purportedly present with Hulk Hogan at the time of his death in Florida last month, claimed to Clearwater Police officials on Friday that a surgeon had ‘severed’ the phrenic nerve of the WWE icon during a recent operation.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the said nerve controls the diaphragm, the muscle primarily responsible for breathing in the human body.

As the investigation continues, a public information officer said that the Clearwater Police Department has been in communication with family members, including both his children, Nick and Brooke.

“The Hogan family has been appreciative of our efforts and our communication with them,” the official said. “All of this takes time.”

“We plan to meet with the family and brief them on the case to this point, and we will share the results of the investigation with the family prior to closing the case and releasing it to the public and media,” the PIO added and confirmed that no records, including bodycam footage, will be released yet, as the investigation is ongoing.

Notably, a cardiac arrest was previously reported as the cause of his death.

