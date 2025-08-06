Hulk Hogan’s daughter makes serious allegations after father’s death

Brooke Hogan, daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has publicly raised serious concerns regarding the medical care her father received prior to his passing.

Hulk Hogan, the wrestling icon, who died at the age of 71 from a heart attack, was declared deceased due to natural causes by his personal physician, and no autopsy was conducted.

During a recent interview on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, Brooke Hogan claimed that staff at the hospital responsible for her father’s care made several critical errors.

She alleged that she and Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife, Jennifer McDaniel, were forced to closely monitor his hospital room to prevent staff from taking unauthorized photos while he was under anesthesia.

“Jen and I had him in a relatively stable condition—not mentally perfect, but physically okay. I even told my husband that, looking at him, I believed he could make it to 85. His heart was fragile, but that surgery alone shouldn’t have been fatal. The opioids were the real risk, as they can slow breathing. I explicitly sent the hospital a detailed note saying, ‘No opioids.’”

Brooke Hogan further alleged that hospital staff administered incorrect medications and dosages to her father, exacerbating his condition.

“As I started piecing everything together, I realized what was happening. It felt like the beginning of the end. I caught nurses attempting to photograph him as he came out of anesthesia. Jennifer and I had to act like bodyguards. There were no boundaries—nurses would try to snap pictures while he slept. I even witnessed double-dosing and medication errors. It was exhausting, but Jen and I did everything we could to keep him stable.”

Statements of Hulk Hogan’s daughter have sparked concern among fans and raised questions about the quality of care received by the wrestling legend in his final days.