‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ producer says people left cinema

The producer of the superhit Bollywood film “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” Sooraj Barjatya said people had walked out of his movie at its premiere.

In an interview with an Indian news agency, Sooraj Barjatya recalled how the audience initially reacted to his “greatest” film.

“I learnt it very early with ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!‘ because I thought I had made the greatest film, but when we had the premiere people were not liking it!” he said. “I clearly remember the audience walking out with every song! I thought I had made a good but then I started wondering, ‘Ye kya hogaya‘ (what happened)’.”

In the end, the box office collection of “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” increased after word of mouth on the fourth day of its release. It earned more than INR100 crore in India alone and more than that overseas.

It became then the highest-grossing Indian film after overtaking “Disco Dancer”.

“Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” tells the story of lovebirds Prem (Salman Khan) and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) who fall in love at the wedding of their elder siblings.

Their plans to get married come in jeopardy when Nisha’s sister Pooja (Renuka Shahane) dies, leaving behind a baby.

