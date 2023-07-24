30 years of ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’: Juhi Chawla shares trivia about ‘Ghunghat Ki Adh Se’

Bollywood A-listers Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s blockbuster hit ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ clocked three decades of release.

In a recent interview with an Indian tabloid, Chawla spoke about Khan’s involvement in his father’s production and how his comical improvisations gave the film the required humorous feel.

“In one of the scenes, he told me to jump before I started running, to give the scene a comic feel. Such suggestions really helped. Aamir had a lot of contribution in the film, including sitting on edit for a month too,” she shared.

Further speaking about the famous poker face of Khan throughout the film, Chawla added, “He kept a poker face in scenes, knowing if he did that the situation and all of us acting would look funnier in a scene.”

“That helped a lot, I feel now looking back.”

In the same outing, Chawla also revealed that the iconic song ‘Ghunghat Ki Adh Se’ in the film was shot only by the assistants of the director, producer and choreographer, without the involvement of the seniors. “We had already shot the whole film and just this song was left. So I don’t know how but only the assistants turned up on shoot,” the ‘Darr’ star told the interviewer.

“Tahir [Hussain] saab, Mahesh Bhatt, Saroj Khan [Choreograher], Pravin Bhatt [Cinematographer] – everyone sent their assistants. Aamir and I and these assistants worked on the song, which turned out to be the highlight of the film,” she explained.

“It was an unexpected thing but sometimes, you can’t explain how magic happens. This film is one of them,” Juhi asserted, adding that it is one of her films which she wants her children to watch.

Directed by celebrated filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and produced by Aamir Khan’s father Tahir Hussain, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ (1993) starred Khan and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, along with Kunal Khemu, Sharokh Bharucha and Baby Ashrafa in supporting roles. The cult rom-com flick was a major Box Office success and both A-listers were critically acclaimed for their performance with several accolades.

