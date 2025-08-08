Huma Qureshi’s cousin stabbed to death in Delhi

Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, has been stabbed to death by two men over a parking dispute in Delhi.

As reported by Indian media, actor siblings Huma and Saqib’s elder cousin, Asif Qureshi, 42, died on Thursday night, after he was attacked with a sharp weapon by two men in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi, India.

According to the details, the incident took place at around 10 p.m. last night, when Asif asked the teenagers not to park their two-wheeler in front of the main entrance of his home. However, the verbal altercation escalated quickly, and the two guys, Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), who live a few metres away from his residence, attacked him with a sharp ‘poker-type’ weapon.

Shaheen, one of the two wives of the victim, who ran a chicken business in Delhi, shared, “My husband, Asif, requested him to move the vehicle away. The man abused Asif and threatened to come back. Within minutes, the man, along with his brother, came and stabbed Asif with a sharp weapon.”

Shaheen mentioned that her husband sustained grievous injury in his chest and was rushed to the National Heart Institute in East of Kailash, where doctors declared him dead.