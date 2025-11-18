Huma Qureshi's rumored boyfriend reacts to her performance in 'Delhi Crime S3' and' Maharani S4'

Huma Qureshi is receiving widespread acclaim for her splendid performance in Delhi Crime S3 and Maharani S4, and her rumored boyfriend, Rachit Singh, is no exception.

On Monday, November 17, the actor and acting coach took to his Instagram Handle share a still of Huma from both series, showering her with praise.

“From Maharani to Delhi Crime, you’ve been absolutely phenomenal. It’s an absolute delight to watch you on screen. Whether it’s Badi Didi or Rani Bharti, you play every role with such ease and effortlessness that it’s truly inspiring to watch the life you create on screen,” he gushed.

Rachit further added, “Take a bow and keep doing what you do — you are magic. You are here forever. Lado Rani, aur koi puche toh bol dena Rani Bharti aa rahi hai.”

Huma, clearly touched by the heartfelt message, reposted his story on her Instagram account, writing, “Can’t reply to this… wait, texting you back (red heart emoji, tears-in-eyes emoji). Loads of love.”

The sweet social media exchange between the rumored couple comes a day after they were seen getting cozy at Himesh Reshammiya’s concert, part of the Myntra MyGlamFest in Mumbai on Sunday.

In the video, making rounds on social media, Rachit could be seen hugging Huma and kissing her on the head though he quickly pulled back when Huma reminded him about cameras capturing the moment.