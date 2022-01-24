Humaima Malick slams bloggers over marriage rumours

Actor and model Humaima Malick targeted bloggers and netizens for spreading fake news of her marriage every now and then.

She made a statement about the matter in her Instagram post.

“I salute those bloggers and media users who get viewership through their yellow journalism,” she wrote. “I and my family feel ashamed when the news of my marriage make rounds online.”

The celebrity mentioned celebrities cannot post images with their respected fellow stars as any other blogger will come up with fake news of their marriage.

The actor, in a separate post, wrote that she feels disappointed when coming across social media posts that are solely for getting likes and making them viral.

“No doubt that we are working in the entertainment industry but the individuals – who are the subject of such news – come from religious families. I have respect for them and consider them to be my religious leaders,” she said.

She added that she requested the netizens to not drag spiritual figures in their gossip material.

It is pertinent to mention that Humaima Malick is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She has worked on successful local and international projects.

