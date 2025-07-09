Actress Humaira Asghar’s body shifted to morgue

Actress Humaira Asghar’s body has been shifted to morgue, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting police.

The body of Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali was found in her flat located in DHA Phase-VI on Tuesday.

An official of Karachi police said that the 35-year-old actor had been living alone in the flat for the past seven years.

While she had been living in the flat, Humaira Asghar had not paid any rent since 2024, and the flat’s owners had filed a suit against the Pakistani actor for failing to pay the rent on time, as per the police.

A court-appointed bailiff found her decomposed body upon arriving at the flat located in DHA’s Ittehad Commercial Area.

Karachi police have launched an investigation. According to law enforcement officials, the deceased’s body has been shifted to the morgue for further examination.

Read more: Actor Humaira Asghar’s body found from Karachi apartment

Police confirmed that the actress’s family has been contacted via phone but none of the relatives have yet arrived to claim the body.

Authorities stated that the cause of death will only be determined after the chemical examination report is released.

Officials added that when police arrived at the Humaira Asghar’s apartment, it was locked from the inside.

The incident is currently being investigated from multiple angles to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.