Humaira Asghar’s brother arrives in Karachi to claim actor’s body

KARACHI: The brother and brother-in-law of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar arrived in the city to claim her body on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The decomposed body of the 32-year-old, best known for her roles in the reality show ‘Tamasha Ghar’ and film ‘Jalaibee,’ was discovered in her flat in Karachi’s DHA on July 8.

Initial police investigations suggested that the deceased Pakistani actress had died six months ago.

While Humaira Asghar’s father had refused to claim her mortal remains and perform her final rites, her brother and brother-in-law have arrived in Karachi to claim her body, a police official said.

According to the SSP Karachi South, the two have arrived in the city and plan to take her body to Lahore for final rites.

The official revealed that the family had no contact with Humaira Asghar since October 2024.

As per the SSP Karachi South, the Pakistani actress’s family did not suspect anybody of having a role in her death.

Read more: Humaira Asghar case: Murder allegations surface amid decomposition mystery

DIG South Asad Raza had earlier said that the apartment was locked from the inside, having no signs of forced entry, signifying no instant evidence of foul play.

Meanwhile, the Karachi police official revealed that the residents of the two adjacent flats had been abroad and returned to Karachi this year.

It is worth noting here that Humaira Asghar had been living alone in the apartment for several years and stopped paying rent in early 2024.

Her last known activity on social media was in September 2024, and her phone records show no communication after October 4.