Humaira Asghar case: Police share update on murder petition

KARACHI: In a significant development in the case of model and actress Humaira Asghar, the murder petition filed in Karachi’s City Court has been declared frivolous and based on false information, ARY News reported on Friday.

The petition was submitted by a citizen named Shahzaib Sohail, who claimed that Humaira Asghar’s death was not natural but a pre-planned murder.

He alleged suspicious circumstances, cited disturbing video footage, and pointed to strained relations between the deceased and her family who had even refused to claim her body.

In his claim, the petitioner, Shahzaib Sohail, stated that the death of Humaira Asghar was suspicious and requires a full investigation. He requested the court to order a full investigation and include the victim’s family as well as senior police officials, including the SSP South and SHO Gizri, as respondents in the case.

However, police have revealed that the petition was based on false pretenses. The number used to submit the application was registered under a fake identity. Investigations found that the mobile SIM used was fraudulently obtained and registered in the name of an elderly woman from a rural village, who was unaware of any such usage.

According to officials, the woman and her family had no knowledge of the SIM card being issued in her name.

Police confirmed that they are continuing to investigate the allegations made in the petition but have, so far, found no evidence to support claims of foul play or murder.

Humaira Asghar, 32, was known for her roles in the reality show Tamasha Ghar and the film Jalaibee. She had been living alone in the apartment for several years and reportedly stopped paying rent in early 2024. Her last known activity on social media was in September 2024, and her phone records show no communication after October4.

Discovery of the Body

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order.

The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection.

The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.