Sonya Hussyn offers to perform Humaira Asghar’s final rites

Renowned Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn has offered to perform the final rites of actor Humaira Asghar, who was found dead in her flat.

A day earlier, the decomposed body of the 32-year-old actor was found in her rented apartment located in Karachi’s DHA Phase VI.

Police officials said that the preliminary autopsy report could not provide many details about her death, as the body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Earlier today, Humaira Asghar’s father refused to claim her body, maintaining that the family had severed ties with his daughter.

The family has refused to take responsibility for her final rites, and her mortal remains are currently held at the Chhipa morgue.

Fellow actor Sonya Hussyn has now come forward to take the responsibility to perform her final rites.

In a video post to Instagram, the Pakistani actress expressed shock and disappointment over Humaira Asghar’s family’s refusal to claim her body.

“I just found out that her family has refused to claim her body and perform her final rites. I am literally so shocked. I don’t know how to respond to such a development,” Sonya Hussyn said.

She added, “I cannot understand that her body remains in the morgue while her parents are alive.”

The Pakistani actress went to ask the authorities to allow her to perform the final rites of Humaira Asghar, if her family continues to refuse to do so.

“I request the authorities to wait until tomorrow. If no one shows up to claim her body and give her a proper burial, please give me the responsibility so that I can perform the final rites for the deceased,” she wrote in the caption of her post.