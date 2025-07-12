Female artists unite for a great initiative after Humaira Asghar’s death

After the shocking death of Pakistani actor-model Humaira Asghar Ali, whose body was discovered in her Karachi apartment months after her passing, women of Pakistan’s showbiz industry have come together for a great initiative to support the individuals living alone, away from their families, revealed Tuba Anwar.

Speaking to a local publication recently, actor Tuba Anwar reflected on her fellow celebrity Humaira Asghar’s death as she emphasised the importance of staying connected and keeping a check on those living alone.

Anwar also unveiled a great initiative, led by actors Zhalay Sarhadi, Mansha Pasha and Yashma Gill, to bring together all the females of Pakistan’s media industry under one umbrella and extend to them any needed support.

“All the actresses have formed a WhatsApp group very recently, and have added not only actresses, but other women of the media industry to it as well,” she revealed. “We will hold weekly attendance in the group just to know whether everything is fine and everyone is doing okay.”

“The sole purpose of this initiative is to keep a check on each other. It would also benefit us in keeping a mental health check on everyone,” added the ‘Baby Baji’ actor.

“It’s an open forum. We have created this safe space for everyone to talk, be it familial issues or financial struggles or anything at all, (because) it is very important to stay connected,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Humaira Asghar Ali’s body was found on July 8, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order. The post-mortem report suggested that the ‘Tamasha’ alum may have died 8 to 10 months ago.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigations indicated that Ali had not been in contact with family, friends, or neighbours since October 2024.

Notably, her passing marked the second such tragedy in recent weeks, following the death of veteran actress Ayesha Khan, whose remains were similarly discovered in a Karachi apartment last month, prompting renewed calls for community support for isolated individuals.