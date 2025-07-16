Investigation reveals Humaira Asghar was financially stable before death

KARACHI: In the ongoing investigation into the death of model and actress Humaira Asghar, police have now received key details regarding her bank account activity, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Humaira Asghar held a current account in a private bank, which was actively used.

The account reportedly contained over Rs 398,000, and transaction records show she frequently withdrew sums of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 through ATM usage.

Based on her financial activity, investigators say there is no indication that she was facing financial difficulties.

Officials have also contacted other banks to check for any additional accounts that may have been in her use.

Police sources also confirmed that no jewellery was found in Humaira Asghar’s residence. The absence of cash and valuables has now become a significant part of the ongoing investigation.

Discovery of the Body

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area, Karachi to enforce an eviction order. The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection. The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira Asghar was alone at the time of death.

Humaira’s Life and Career

Born on October 10, 1992, in Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali was a versatile talent. She graduated from the National College of Arts (NCA) with degrees in Fine Arts, TV, and Film, later earning an M.Phil from Punjab University. Starting as a model in 2013, Humair Asghar worked with leading Pakistani designers before transitioning to acting, appearing in dramas and films. Her film roles included one in Jalaibee (2015). Her 2022 stint on Tamasha Ghar boosted her fame.

Humaira was also a painter, sculptor, and fitness enthusiast, sharing her creative and wellness journey with 715,000 Instagram followers. Her last post, dated September 30, 2024, showed no signs of distress, though her reduced activity hinted at withdrawal from public life.