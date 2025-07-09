Mawra Hocane, Amar Khan react to Humaira Asghar’s death

Actors Mawra Hocane and Amar Khan urged all those struggling with mental health to reach out for help as they mourned the death of their colleague Humaira Asghar, who was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, hours after the news of actor Humaira Asghar’s shocking death broke on social media, Mawra Hocane lent her shoulder to anyone who is struggling mentally and emotionally, urging them to reach out for help.

“If you’re in trouble and caught with spiralling thoughts, if I have known you briefly or extensively, if you’re a friend or an acquaintance, if you’re from my fraternity and you feel I will understand your pressures, please reach out,” Hocane noted.

“I will understand, I will not judge, I promise… I will be kind & I will do everything I can in my capacity to help,” she assured.

“Let’s be a community again, humans need humans,” the actor urged. “The pressure is real, especially if you’re in your impressionable years… I’m not an expert, but I’m a good listener. If you’re reading this and going through something… I am sorry, but most importantly, I’ll try to be there InshaAllah.”

“Nothing is more precious than this beautiful gift of life that Allah has given us… Please don’t be ashamed to be vulnerable, we all are, we all had our highs and lows, you’re not alone,” Hocane concluded.

Meanwhile, Amar Khan said that more than shocking, the ‘Tamasha’ alum’s death is ‘disturbing’.

“I still remember her ‘khush rahein khush rehne dein‘ from a show,” Khan noted. “While navigating through the harsh brutalities of life, making a career and succumbing to pressure – Humaira is a face and story of so many artists, who while serving happy face and glamour in those arc lights, switches off just like that one day.”

“Its a day of introspection of temporary worldly goals one sets for this life, a place where you are under constant scrutiny and judged for your clothes, cars, career and cash,” she added.

“To all the girls out there starting off and striving hard. Don’t be too hard on yourself, be the best form of your own energy and leave rest to God. Nothing is more important than your mental health and life,” she emphasised in the end.

For the unversed, actor-model Humaira Asghar’s body was found in her flat, located in DHA Phase-VI, on Tuesday night.

According to the details, she had been living alone in the apartment for the past seven years. However, she had not paid any rent since 2024, and the flat’s owners had filed a suit against Asghar for failing to pay the rent on time.

Also Read: ‘There’s a difference between modernism and vulgarity…’: Humaira Ali shares her two cents on feminism