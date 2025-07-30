New clues revealed in actress Humaira Asghar’s death probe

KARACHI: A significant development has emerged in the investigation surrounding the death of actress Humaira Asghar, as forensic findings reveal new details about substances found at the scene, ARY News reported.

According to investigative sources, all the bowls recovered from the apartment contained salt. The chemical analysis report has now been handed over to the police for further examination.

Investigators collected a total of six samples from Humaira Asghar’s flat, with five of them taken from different bowls within the home. Forensic testing confirmed that all these bowls contained sea salt.

However, sources added that the salt found in the kitchen differed from that found in the bowls. The kitchen salt was iodised, unlike the sea salt recovered from the other samples.

Authorities remain unsure whether the sea salt was placed to mask odours or for some other purpose.

Despite the latest findings, police say the current reports and evidence are still insufficient to determine the exact cause of Humaira Asghar’s death. The investigation remains ongoing.

Earlier, Police uncovered several new pieces of evidence from the flat of late actress Humaira Asghar in Karachi’s DHA area.

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order.

The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection. The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.

Born on October 10, 1992, in Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali was a versatile talent. She graduated from the National College of Arts (NCA) with degrees in Fine Arts, TV, and Film, later earning an M.Phil from Punjab University.

Starting as a model in 2013, she worked with leading Pakistani designers before transitioning to acting, appearing in dramas and films. Her film roles included one in Jalaibee (2015). Her 2022 stint on Tamasha Ghar boosted her fame.

Humaira Asghar was also a painter, sculptor, and fitness enthusiast, sharing her creative and wellness journey with 715,000 Instagram followers. Her last post, dated September 30, 2024, showed no signs of distress, though her reduced activity hinted at withdrawal from public life.