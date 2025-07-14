Humaira Asghar’s post-mortem samples sent to KU forensic lab

KARACHI: Actor Humaira Asghar’s post-mortem samples from her residence have been sent to Karachi University’s forensic laboratory, ARY News reported.

According to investigative sources, the investigation into the death of model and actress Humaira Asghar, whose body was found in her Defence apartment, is ongoing.

Sources revealed that a total of nine samples collected from the post-mortem and her residence have been sent to the forensic laboratory at the University of Karachi for analysis.

Among the samples provided to the forensic lab is a blood sample from Humaira Asghar’s brother, which will be used to confirm DNA identification, sources confirmed.

During the post-mortem and inspection of her apartment, forensic experts collected four samples each from the body and the flat. These samples are expected to aid in determining the cause of the actress’s death through detailed forensic examination.

Yesterday, the South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mahzoor Ali, constituted an investigative committee to probe the death. The committee is headed by SP Clifton Imran Jakhrani and includes SDPO Defence Aurangzeb Khattak, ASP Nida, and SHO Gizri Police Station Farooq Sanjrani.

Police officials have made progress in the investigation, unlocking three mobile phones and a tablet used by Humaira, with passwords found in her personal diary.

The data and chat records from these devices are currently under analysis to uncover further leads. However, the actress’s laptop has not yet been accessed, according to police sources.

The case of Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali’s tragic death has taken an abrupt turn as a citizen named Shahzaib Sohail filed a petition in Karachi’s City Court, claiming that her death was not natural but a planned murder.

According to the Police officials, including DIG South Asad Raza, the apartment was locked from the inside, having no signs of forced entry, signifying no instant evidence of foul play.

However, the Karachi DHA actress murder theory has picked up steam due to discrepancies in the contact tenor and no contact from family and friends for months.

In his claim, the petitioner, Shahzaib Sohail, states that the death of Humaira Asghar was suspicious and requires a full investigation. He quoted disturbing video footage from the scene and uttered concern over the performer’s estranged relationship with her family, who reportedly refused to claim her body. The petition requests the court to include her family in the investigation and names SSP South and SHO Gizri as respondents.

Humaira Asghar, 32, was known for her roles in the reality show Tamasha Ghar and the film Jalaibee. She had been living alone in the apartment for several years and reportedly stopped paying rent in early 2024. Her last known activity on social media was in September 2024, and her phone records show no communication after October4.

Discovery of the Body

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order.

The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection.

The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.