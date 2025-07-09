Actor Humaira Asghar’s postmortem report released

KARACHI: The postmortem report of actor and model Humaira Asghar has been released, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The sudden death of Humaira Asghar Ali has left the Pakistani entertainment industry in shock. The 32-year-old actor was found deceased in her rented apartment located in Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VI on July 8, 2025.

Humaira Asghar, known for her appearance in the reality show Tamasha Ghar and a supporting role in the 2015 film Jalaibee, was discovered in a severely decomposed state. The condition of her body raised serious concerns about the circumstances of her death.

A day after her body was recovered, police authorities released the preliminary autopsy report.

According to Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, the body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition, making it difficult to determine the exact cause of death at this time.

“Initial examination has been conducted. The body is in an advanced state of decomposition and currently not in a condition to ascertain the cause of death”, she stated.

Dr. Summaiya added that tissue samples have been collected for DNA testing and chemical analysis.

“We have reserved the actual cause of death after preserving samples for DNA and chemical examination. Only after these tests are completed will we be able to determine the actual cause of death.”

The police surgeon further emphasized that it is too early to draw conclusions regarding the cause of death or the potential use of drugs. The findings from the chemical examination will provide more clarity in the coming days.