Human metapneumovirus alert issued in Kotli

KOTLI: Authorities have issued an alert in Kotli regarding the potential threat of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that poses significant risks to children and the elderly, ARY News reported.

Following the alert, the Kotli Health Department has released a health advisory urging the public to take preventive measures.

The health advisory highlights that Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) primarily causes respiratory illnesses and can be particularly dangerous for vulnerable groups, including young children and older adults.

Citizens are advised to avoid crowded places, maintain social distancing, and wear masks to reduce the risk of infection.

This alert follows global concerns raised earlier this year when the virus spread in China, sparking health fears worldwide.

Human metapneumovirus’ symptoms resemble those of the flu and COVID-19, including fever, cough, and congestion, which has heightened public anxiety.

In temperate regions, HMPV is most active during late winter and spring, often circulating alongside other respiratory viruses.

Health advisory and experts have emphasised the importance of adhering to preventive measures, as there is currently no approved vaccine for this virus. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant, careful and prioritise health and safety.

This Human metapneumovirus was first identified in 2001 in the Netherlands, although it had been circulating among humans for decades before its discovery. This virus belongs to Pneumoviridae family and is closely related to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Earlier, three cases of Human Metapneumovirus were reported in India.

According to Indian media, two of these cases have been identified in Bengaluru, involving a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old boy, while the third case was reported in Gujarat.

All three affected individuals are young children who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals and are in stable condition.

Experts have described HMPV as a respiratory virus that manifests symptoms similar to those of the common cold and flu.