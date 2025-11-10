Human right advocate Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra passed away

Human rights advocate and public intellectual Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra passed away today, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of scholarship, activism and fearless public discourse.

Dr Zehra was widely acknowledged for her significant contributions to education, history and social thought in Pakistan. She served as the Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Education and National Harmony Affairs and had an extinguished academic career, including roles as professor emeritus of history at Forman Christian College and former principal of Lahore College for Women University.

She has also chaired the National Commission on the Status of Women and held the position of caretaker provincial minister in Punjab.

A scholar in Urdu language and literature, Dr Zahra especialised in intellectual history and South Asian social issues. She was celebrated not only for academic rigor but also for her public engagements, speaking at conferences, televised forums and Urdu literary events. Her incisive critiques and thought provoking commentary earned her widespread acclaim. Through her speech she has challenged societal norms and addressed structural power imbalancement. She has also emphasised the roles of women and marginalized grounds in shaping Pakistan’s social and economic landscape.

Educated at Lahore College for Women University and Government College University, with her extended degrees from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Dr Zehra seamlessly combined rigorous scholarship with a commitment to public service. She was known for her eloquence, sharp insights and ability to make complex historical and social ideas accessible to both academic and popular audiences.

Throughout her life, Dr Zehra was an unapologetic advocate for gender equality, education, religious tolerance and social injustice. She frequently highlighted the structural inequalities present in Pakistani society, urging a deeper understanding of history to address contemporary challenges. Known for her fearless advocacy, she often reminded audiences that meaningful social change requires confronting entrenched power structures rather than simple seeking approval from authority figures.

Her passing marks the loss of one of Pakistan’s most influential voices in education, human rights, and public discourse.