Humayun Dilawar: University of Hull denies role in selection of judges

The University of Hull has clarified that it has no role in the selection of judges from Pakistan for human rights and the rule of law training.

The statement comes after Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced the PTI chief to three years in prison, flew to the United Kingdom to participate in training last week.

In an official statement, the University of Hull said it has been running human rights and the rule of law training for Pakistani judges since 2014. Participants for the training are selected by their respective High Courts.

The current cohort has been selected by the Islamabad High Court, the Peshawar High Court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The University has no role in the selection of judges, the statement read.

The nine-day training is funded by the Commonwealth Secretariat, London and arranged by the University of Hull, UK. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq nominated him for the training.

Toshakhana verdict and arrest

The local court Saturday sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-year term and an Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office.

Soon after the verdict, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.