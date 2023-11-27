Humayun Dilawar, who convicted PTI chief, appointed special judge

ISLAMABAD: Humayun Dilawar, a district and sessions court judge who convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, was appointed as a Special Judge Central II, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification regarding the appointment of Humayun Dilawar as Special Judge Central II in Islamabad for the period of three years.

The newly-appointed Special Judge Dilawar will hear cases related to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and cybercrimes.

In August, Dilawar had been demoted to Officer on Special Duty (O.S.D) on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As per the notification – issued by the IHC Additional Registrar on the instruction of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar has now been asked to report to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Toshakhana verdict and arrest

A local court had sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-year term and a Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office.

Soon after the verdict, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.

It is pertinent to mention here that Humayun Dilawar departed for London after announcing the verdict in the Toshakhana case. It was learnt that some judges left for London to attend a training workshop.