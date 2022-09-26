Humayun Saeed confirms premiere date for Netflix debut ‘The Crown’ S5

Pakistan’s film and TV superstar Humayun Saeed announced the premiere date for his Netflix debut – the upcoming season five of the historical drama ‘The Crown’.

The date announcement for season five of ‘The Crown’, made by streaming giant Netflix during the fourth edition of the online TUDUM festival on Saturday, was reposted by the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star on his official Instagram handle.

Humayun Saeed – the first ever Pakistani artist to bag a role in a Netflix original – simply tagged the official handles of the web series and Netflix while sharing the date announcement poster on the photo and video sharing application.

The drama series about the lives of the British Royal family will return to the portal with season five, on November 9, and our very own superstar will be seen as Dr Hasnat Ahmed Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon and a close friend of Princess Diana in it.

Reacting to the post, another superstar of the country Sajal Aly commented, “Wohooooo. Can’t waitttt! & we are sooo proud of you.” The fellow ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, Syra Yousuf also shared her excitement in the comments section.

Several other showbiz celebs including Saeed’s wife Samina Humayun and sister-in-law Sana Shahnawaz were also spotted lauding the star for exemplary work.

The upcoming season about the lives of royals in the 90s decade will see a completely new cast, highlighted by Imelda Staunton, who will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, while, Jonathan Pryce will be seen as her husband, Prince Philip.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will essay Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the series.

Though the show has been a cult favourite over the previous four instalments, the death of the monarch earlier this month has spurred a renewed interest among the audience for the series. According to the quoted numbers from international sources, viewership for ‘The Crown’ increased by over 800% following the Queen’s death.

Also read: Netflix suspends ‘The Crown’ filming after death of Queen Elizabeth

