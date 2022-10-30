First look of Humayun Saeed from ‘The Crown’ is out now!

The very first look of Pakistan’s film and TV star, Humayun Saeed from his highly-awaited international series ‘The Crown’ is out now.

Saeed, who will debut in the upcoming season five of Netflix’s cult series ‘The Crown’, dropped his first look as Dr Hasnat Ahmed Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon and a close friend of Princess Diana of Wales.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun)

Ahead of the anticipated premiere of the upcoming season on November 9, Saeed sat with a foreign tabloid to speak about his role as Khan for the very first time. “I haven’t played a real-life character on-screen and to play the role of Dr Hasnat Khan who everyone knows due to Princess Diana was a huge responsibility,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix)

‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star described Khan as a ‘simple and very ordinary man’ which made him all the more special for Lady Diana.

He explained, “Dr Hasnat Khan and Princess Diana were total opposites. He was a very ordinary man in every way and I feel this is what attracted Princess Diana towards him. His nature and simplicity made him special to Princess Diana.”

“I am confident audiences will love the simplicity of the relationship and how it is portrayed on-screen.”

‘The Crown’ Season 5

The upcoming season about the lives of royals in the 90s decade will see a completely new cast, highlighted by Imelda Staunton, who will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, while, Jonathan Pryce will be seen as her husband, Prince Philip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will essay Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the series. Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will start streaming on November 9.

